All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured, including child

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 4 July 2025, 23:54
Russia attacks Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured, including child
Shahed drones. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A hit by an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone was recorded in the city of Chuhuiv.

Advertisement:

As of now, early reports indicate that two people have been injured, including a 12-year-old boy."

Details: Syniehubov added that Russian drones continue to be detected over Kharkiv Oblast. 

Updated at 00:05. Syniehubov reported that the number of injured had increased to three.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
Trump says he's "helping Ukraine a lot"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kupiansk, injuring two people
Russians hit Kupiansk centre, killing woman and injuring two people
Russians occupy two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
11:22
Share of Chinese electronics in Shahed drones grows to 65% – Ukrainian intelligence
11:08
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 strikes on residential areas, 11 injured, person may be trapped under rubble
10:48
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging university building and injuring 10 people – photos
10:46
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack
10:29
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
10:18
Destruction and damaged cars – State Emergency Service shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv
09:57
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and over 100 drones: 75 UAVs, hits recorded
09:27
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
08:25
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: