Russia attacks Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured, including child

Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A hit by an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone was recorded in the city of Chuhuiv.

As of now, early reports indicate that two people have been injured, including a 12-year-old boy."

Details: Syniehubov added that Russian drones continue to be detected over Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated at 00:05. Syniehubov reported that the number of injured had increased to three.

