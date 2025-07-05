Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call

Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that he was satisfied with the conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before.

Source: Trump to reporters on Friday night aboard Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that he and Zelenskyy "had a very good call; we’ve talked about different things".

"We had a very good call; I think it was very strategic," he added.

When asked about the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, the US president said that "we’ve been helping them and we’ll continue to help them."

"It's a pretty tough situation. We’ll see what happens," Trump said without specifics.

Later, on a separate question about the prospects of supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems, he said: "Yes, we might".

Background:

On the afternoon of 4 July, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation.

Axios notes that Trump allegedly said that he wants to help Ukraine with air defence and will check which aid was suspended.

Zelenskyy publicly reported that he discussed the situation at the front and the supply of air defence equipment, as well as joint defence production, with the American president.

