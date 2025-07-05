All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 5 July 2025, 10:28
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that he was satisfied with the conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before.

Source: Trump to reporters on Friday night aboard Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that he and Zelenskyy "had a very good call; we’ve talked about different things".

Advertisement:

"We had a very good call; I think it was very strategic," he added.

When asked about the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, the US president said that "we’ve been helping them and we’ll continue to help them."

"It's a pretty tough situation. We’ll see what happens," Trump said without specifics.

Later, on a separate question about the prospects of supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems, he said: "Yes, we might".

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 4 July, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation.
  • Axios notes that Trump allegedly said that he wants to help Ukraine with air defence and will check which aid was suspended.
  • Zelenskyy publicly reported that he discussed the situation at the front and the supply of air defence equipment, as well as joint defence production, with the American president.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source
All News
Trump
Trump doubts Putin wants peace
Axios: Trump tells Zelenskyy he wants to aid Ukraine with air defence
Zelenskyy shares details of his conversation with Trump
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: