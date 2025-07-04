Axios: Trump tells Zelenskyy he wants to aid Ukraine with air defence

US President Donald Trump has said that the US wants to help Ukraine with air defence due to the escalation of Russian attacks. Trump made the remark during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday 4 July.

Source: Axios, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sources told Axios that the Zelenskyy-Trump phone call lasted about 40 minutes and was devoted mainly to Ukraine’s air defence needs.

Advertisement:

One source said the US president was aware of the recent escalation by Russia, particularly airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and on the front line.

"Trump said he wants to help with air defence and that he will check what was put on hold if anything," the source said.

A Ukrainian source reports that Trump and Zelenskyy agreed that representatives of the United States and Ukraine will soon meet to discuss the supply of air defence equipment and other weapons.

Background:

Zelenskyy previously reported that he and Trump had discussed the situation at the front, the supply of air defence equipment and joint defence production.

On 3 July, Trump spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. After the conversation, Trump admitted that he had not made progress regarding the war in Ukraine and expressed his disappointment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!