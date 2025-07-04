All Sections
Zelenskyy shares details of his conversation with Trump

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 4 July 2025, 17:41
Zelenskyy shares details of his conversation with Trump
Trump and Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump which took place on the afternoon of 4 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy described the conversation as "very important and fruitful", noting that he began by congratulating Trump and the American people on US Independence Day and expressing gratitude for the assistance already provided.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today we discussed the current situation, including Russian airstrikes and the broader frontline developments. President Trump is very well informed, and I thank him for his attention to Ukraine. We spoke about opportunities in air defence and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies. We have also agreed to a meeting between our teams."

More details: He added that they also discussed in detail the prospects for joint defence production.

"We are ready for direct projects with the United States and believe this is critically important for security, especially when it comes to drones and related technologies," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader noted that they also tackled mutual purchases and investments and exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and cooperation with the United States and other partners.

The White House and Trump have not yet reported on the conversation.

Background:

