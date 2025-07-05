Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July rises

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July has risen to two.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: It has been confirmed that a 25-year-old man died in a Kyiv hospital on 5 July after being in a critical condition following the Russian attack the day before.

Emergency workers found the body of the first dead person on Friday in a damaged non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city.

Background: During the response to the aftermath of a large-scale Russian attack on 4 July, the body of a dead person was found in Kyiv.

