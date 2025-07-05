Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia

Smoke after the attack on the plant in Chuvashia. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces struck an important facility of the Russian military-industrial complex, JSC Vniir-Progress, in Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic, on the night of 4-5 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The target was a production facility for the production of Kometa adaptive antenna arrays, which are used in Shahed drones, Iskander-K сruise missiles, planning and correction modules for guided bombs, and other precision weapons used by Russia to strike Ukraine, including its civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "It has been confirmed that the munitions have reached the target. The results are being confirmed."

Background: On 5 July, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Borisoglebsk air base in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, where Su‑34, Su‑35S and Su‑30SM aircraft are based.

