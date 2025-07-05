The editorial board of the American tabloid The New York Post has published an appeal to US President Donald Trump calling for the resumption of all military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The New York Post

Details: The New York Post editorial points out that after Trump called on Vladimir Putin to stop his aggression, he carried out the largest attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Quote from the NYP: "So why, Mr President, is your administration punishing Ukraine."

Details: They also recall the Pentagon's decision to suspend the supply of air defence equipment to Ukraine and ask, "Why are we threatening to abandon her?"

The NYP editorial team emphasises that the belief that military aid to Ukraine somehow harms the United States and is not in its interests "couldn’t be further from the truth".

Quote from the NYP: "Putin is willing to spend the blood of his people in a last grasp for empire. If we let him succeed, if we help him succeed, it won’t just threaten Europe. It will tell China that our alliances are fickle, our patience short."

Details: The journalists emphasise that the Kremlin leader understands only force and "will continue to insult and ignore you if the United States doesn’t commit to Kyiv’s defense".

Quote from the NYP: "The fall of Ukraine is not a disaster that can be blamed on someone else, or explained away as inconsequential. It would destabilise the world, weaken America and reflect negatively on your presidency. Don’t walk away."

Details: The New York Post is considered Donald Trump's favourite newspaper, and it is served to him every morning before he starts work in the White House. The tabloid is known for consistently supporting the current US president.

Background: Earlier, the New York Post published another editorial in support of Ukraine, and it directly called on Trump not to trust Putin in February.

