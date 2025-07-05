All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 5 July 2025, 17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The editorial board of the American tabloid The New York Post has published an appeal to US President Donald Trump calling for the resumption of all military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The New York Post

Details: The New York Post editorial points out that after Trump called on Vladimir Putin to stop his aggression, he carried out the largest attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Quote from the NYP: "So why, Mr President, is your administration punishing Ukraine."

Details: They also recall the Pentagon's decision to suspend the supply of air defence equipment to Ukraine and ask, "Why are we threatening to abandon her?"

The NYP editorial team emphasises that the belief that military aid to Ukraine somehow harms the United States and is not in its interests "couldn’t be further from the truth".

Quote from the NYP: "Putin is willing to spend the blood of his people in a last grasp for empire. If we let him succeed, if we help him succeed, it won’t just threaten Europe. It will tell China that our alliances are fickle, our patience short."

Details: The journalists emphasise that the Kremlin leader understands only force and "will continue to insult and ignore you if the United States doesn’t commit to Kyiv’s defense".

Quote from the NYP: "The fall of Ukraine is not a disaster that can be blamed on someone else, or explained away as inconsequential. It would destabilise the world, weaken America and reflect negatively on your presidency. Don’t walk away."

Details: The New York Post is considered Donald Trump's favourite newspaper, and it is served to him every morning before he starts work in the White House. The tabloid is known for consistently supporting the current US president.

Background: Earlier, the New York Post published another editorial in support of Ukraine, and it directly called on Trump not to trust Putin in February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsUSATrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source
All News
weapons
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
Pentagon chief personally ordered halt to military supplies to Ukraine – NBC News
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: