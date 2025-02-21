All Sections
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 February 2025, 16:22
This is a dictator: pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
Stock photo: Getty Images

The American conservative newspaper The New York Post, known to be a favourite of US President Donald Trump, published a front-page article clarifying that the real dictator is Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: The New York Post issue of 21 February featured a large portrait of Putin on the front page with the headline: "President Trump: This is a dictator".

The article, written by columnist Douglas Murray, lists "10 Ukraine-Russia war truths we ignore at our peril".

The first fact states that "Vladimir Putin started this war, despite what Trump said days ago".

The author acknowledges that Trump is correct in stating that the war "never had to start", but stresses that it was Putin, not Zelenskyy, who launched it.

Murray also underscores that Putin is a dictator.

Quote: "Putin is a dictator. Putin has ruled Russia with an iron KGB fist since coming to power in 1999. He has ruthlessly quashed independent media, ended free and fair elections, crushed civil society and killed his political opponents. And not just inside Russia, but around the world. People who live inside Russia and express any opposition to the war are imprisoned." 

More details: In contrast, the author argues, Zelenskyy is not a dictator but a politician who won the 2019 presidential election, which was relatively free and fair.

Quote: "He [Zelenskyy] has a 57% approval rating, not the 4% Trump claimed. Unlike in Russia, Ukraine has vibrant independent media that hold the government to account – despite claims to the contrary by internet swamp creatures and Russian bots.

Whether or not Zelenskyy would be re-elected in Ukraine, Putin will always be re-elected in Russia. Because his elections are con jobs, pageant shows. Putin hasn’t won a free and fair election in his life. Because he doesn’t hold them." 

Background:

  • In 2017, reports indicated that The New York Post was Trump’s favourite newspaper, and he maintained frequent contact with its owner, Rupert Murdoch.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s claim that his approval rating among Ukrainians was supposedly 4%, stating that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • The article follows Trump’s recent comments, in which he labelled Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

