Zelenskyy: Sweden provides new defence support package to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Sweden has decided to provide Ukraine with a new package of defence assistance.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 5 July

Quote: "I also want to praise Sweden today: there is a decision on a new defence support package. Thank you, Sweden!"

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is actively working with Germany to accelerate decisions on strengthening air defence and expressed gratitude to Latvia for its recently provided defence package.

Background: On 1 July 2025, the Latvian government approved the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to support their defence against Russian aggression.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!