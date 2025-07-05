All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Sweden provides new defence support package to Ukraine

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 5 July 2025, 22:01
Zelenskyy: Sweden provides new defence support package to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Sweden has decided to provide Ukraine with a new package of defence assistance.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 5 July

Quote: "I also want to praise Sweden today: there is a decision on a new defence support package. Thank you, Sweden!"

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is actively working with Germany to accelerate decisions on strengthening air defence and expressed gratitude to Latvia for its recently provided defence package.

Background: On 1 July 2025, the Latvian government approved the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to support their defence against Russian aggression.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SwedenZelenskyyweapons
Advertisement:
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
Trump says he's "helping Ukraine a lot"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
All News
Sweden
Sweden to allocate funds for new Archer artillery barrels for Ukraine
Sweden finds additional €150 m to help Ukraine
Sweden commits €50m to NATO training and support for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:48
Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia, damaging university building and injuring 10 people – photos
10:46
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack
10:29
Drones attack chemical plant near Moscow and oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai – videos
10:18
Destruction and damaged cars – State Emergency Service shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv
09:57
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and over 100 drones: 75 UAVs, hits recorded
09:27
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
08:25
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
08:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts 90 times over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:22
UpdatedRussian UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Kharkiv: 27 injured, including children – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: