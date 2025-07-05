All Sections
Ukraine to receive hundreds of thousands of drones in US deal – Zelenskyy

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 5 July 2025, 22:20
A drone. Photo: open sources

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that important agreements had been reached with the United States regarding a significant increase in joint work in the field of drone production.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 6 July 2025 

Details: Zelenskyy reported that an agreement had been concluded this week between the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and a leading American company.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It will provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of drones as early as this year, on special terms, and even significantly more drones the following year. This includes interceptor drones, which are clearly our priority."

Details: He emphasised that the task for the state, the defence forces of Ukraine and all businesses working in this area is to increase weekly results in the production and use of interceptor drones.

Quote: "This means producing more of such drones, training more drone operators, and significantly increasing efficiency in deploying interceptors."

Background: In an evening address on 5 July, Zelenskyy said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump, which took place the day before, was the best and most productive in the history of communication between the leaders.

