Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 5 July 2025, 21:05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump, which took place the day before, was the best and most productive in the history of communication between the leaders.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 5 July

Quote: "We discussed the issue of air defence. I am grateful for the willingness to help. Patriot [air defence system] is the key to protection against ballistic missiles."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he and Trump also discussed several other important issues, which will be worked out in detail by the two countries’ teams at further meetings in the near future.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 4 July, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation.
  • Axios noted that Trump supposedly said that he wants to help Ukraine with air defence and will check which aid was suspended.
  • Zelenskyy said publicly that he and the American president had discussed the situation at the front and the supply of air defence equipment, as well as joint defence production. 
  • US President Donald Trump said he was satisfied with his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 4 July.

