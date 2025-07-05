All Sections
Number of casualties from Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July rises

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 5 July 2025, 22:42
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July. Photo: Tymur Tkachenko

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July has risen to 32.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: A 40-year-old woman sought medical help.

Quote: "The number of people injured in yesterday’s attack has risen to 32. A 40-year-old woman went to hospital, where she received all the necessary medical treatment."

Background: On 4 July, Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv, the strike killed two people and left more than 30 others injured.

