Armenia denies Ukrainian claims of Russian military build-up

Armenia has rejected the statement of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) that Russia is speeding up the staffing of the military base in the Armenian Gyumri in order to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.

Source: a statement of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Novosti-Armenia; European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia rejected the information from DIU about the possible use of the country’s territory in order to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.

Quote from the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "In response to fictitious information that appeared in the press, the Republic of Armenia reaffirms its principled position that the territory of the Republic of Armenia cannot be used by third countries to carry out military actions against any of the neighbouring states".

On 5 July, DIU stated that the Russian Federation is speeding up the staffing of the military base in the Armenian Gyumri in order to increase military and political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus.

According to DIU, the deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is "an element of the Kremlin’s comprehensive strategy aimed at destabilising the global security situation".

It is worth noting that in recent days a diplomatic conflict broke out between Moscow and Baku after the detention and murder of Azerbaijanis by Russian security forces.

Russia is also interfering in the internal affairs of Armenia, where an attempt by Russian-linked forces to organise a coup d’état was exposed.

