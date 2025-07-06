Russian drone attack kills child, injures another one in Kharkiv Oblast

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Two people were killed and 11 wounded, including children, in a Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 July.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: At night, several areas of Kharkiv were attacked by Russian UAVs. Hits were recorded on the premises of a civilian company, in the building of a sports complex and in a residential building.

A 46-year-old woman was injured by glass, and a three-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

An 8-year-old boy was killed in an attack by a Russian drone on a civilian car near the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district. A four-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were injured and a 36-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The Kupiansk district was under heavy attack from various weapons. A 59-year-old civilian was killed there. Two men and three women were injured.

