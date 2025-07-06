All Sections
Russian drone strike hits military enlistment office in Kremenchuk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 10:55
Russian drone strike hits military enlistment office in Kremenchuk
Kremenchuk. Photo: Deepstatemap

The Russian forces launched a drone strike on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, at around 09:35 on 6 July, and hit the building of the Kremenchuk district military enlistment office.

Source: Ukraine’s Ground Forces; Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: In addition to the military enlistment office, a hit was recorded in a residential building nearby.

Initial reports indicate no wounded or killed among the servicemen and employees of the military enlistment office.

Before that, Poltava Oblast Military Administration reported that as a result of a Russian attack on the Kremenchuk district, "a fire broke out on the territory of a residential property".

Background: On the morning of 3 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Poltava with drones, causing a fire on the premises of a military enlistment office and killing two people and injuring 11.

