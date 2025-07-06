Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
One civilian has been killed in a Russian attack near the settlement of Bytytsia in Sumy Oblast.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The body was discovered during an inspection of the territory after a series of Russian strikes. Another person is known to have been injured. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.
Sumy Oblast Military Administration reports that Russian forces launched four drones on the settlement over a 15-minute period at around 16:00 on Sunday 6 July. Dozens of local residents’ houses were damaged, with five completely destroyed.
Background: On 6 July, Russian forces launched almost 30 drone and artillery strikes on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
