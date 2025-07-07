All Sections
Bloomberg: Zelenskyy discusses with Trump replacing Ukraine's ambassador to US

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 July 2025, 12:41
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oksana Markarova in 2024. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the possible replacement of the current Ukrainian ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday 4 July.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the list of potential candidates for the post includes Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The source also stated that Zelenskyy had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the appointment of a new Ukrainian ambassador with the US side.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Trump on 4 July.
  • In June, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Zelenskyy had already made "certain personnel decisions" concerning the replacement of the heads of several foreign missions, which are expected to take place in July.
  • In September 2024, a scandal erupted around the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States after Zelenskyy, during his visit to the US at the height of the presidential election campaign, visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania. At the time, US House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded the dismissal of Markarova from her post, claiming she had organised the event at which "no Republicans were invited". Johnson also stated that Republicans had lost confidence in Markarova’s ability to perform her diplomatic duties in the US honestly and effectively.
  • In response, Zelenskyy refused to discuss Markarova’s dismissal.
  • Markarova has served as ambassador to the US since 25 February 2021 – more than four years. The average term of Ukrainian ambassadors abroad is approximately three to five years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

