Zelenskyy considers Ukraine's defence minister for post of ambassador to US: this will result in reshuffles in Ukrainian government

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 July 2025, 19:50
Stock photo from X (Twitter) of Umierov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during a press briefing in Rome that he is considering current Defence Minister Rustem Umierov for the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy’s press conference

Quote: "As for the new ambassador [to the US – ed.], and the Cabinet of Ministers, I’ll be frank with you: if I decide – and this will happen soon – that Ukraine’s key ambassador to the United States of America will be Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, this will obviously result in significant reshuffles in the Ukrainian government."

Details: Zelenskyy explained that this is primarily because all decisions and the budget are currently linked to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

He also confirmed that he intends to replace Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova. He noted that he had contacted her and thanked her for her service, adding that he would like her to continue working in Ukraine.

Quote: "A lot depends on her. I’m open to it; I would like her to work in Ukraine. If she chooses a different path, that’s her decision."
Background:

  • In June, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that President Zelenskyy had already made "certain personnel decisions" concerning the replacement of the heads of several diplomatic missions, with changes expected in July.
  • Media reports said that during a phone call between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on 4 July, they discussed the replacement of Oksana Markarova.

Rustem UmierovUSAMarkarova
Rustem Umierov
