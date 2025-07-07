Russian drone kills two civilians in Sumy Oblast

Two residents of the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast have been killed as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that two men aged 60 and 48 sustained fatal shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian strike UAV hitting the area.

Advertisement:

Thier bodies were found on 7 July at the scene of the attack.

Quote: "My sincere condolences to their families. This is yet another cynical crime against the civilian population of the border area of Sumy Oblast."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!