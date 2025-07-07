Russian drone kills two civilians in Sumy Oblast
Monday, 7 July 2025, 14:54
Two residents of the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast have been killed as a result of Russian attacks.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Early reports indicate that two men aged 60 and 48 sustained fatal shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian strike UAV hitting the area.
Thier bodies were found on 7 July at the scene of the attack.
Quote: "My sincere condolences to their families. This is yet another cynical crime against the civilian population of the border area of Sumy Oblast."
