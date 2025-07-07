All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone kills two civilians in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 July 2025, 14:54
Russian drone kills two civilians in Sumy Oblast
Stock photo

Two residents of the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast have been killed as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that two men aged 60 and 48 sustained fatal shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian strike UAV hitting the area.

Advertisement:

Thier bodies were found on 7 July at the scene of the attack.

Quote: "My sincere condolences to their families. This is yet another cynical crime against the civilian population of the border area of Sumy Oblast."

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastwar crimesRussiawar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on 6 July: death toll rises to two
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: