Dutch F-35 jets to protect aid supply routes to Ukraine from Poland

The Netherlands will deploy its F-35 fighter jets in the autumn to patrol Polish airspace, including to protect aid supply routes to Ukraine.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: This means Dutch F-35s will join Norway, which had earlier announced the deployment of its fighter jets to Poland.

Advertisement:

Quote from Brekelmans: "From September, Dutch F-35 fighter jets will patrol NATO airspace in Poland together with Norway. In this way, we will keep Russia at bay and protect the supply routes to Ukraine."

Background: Since December 2024, Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems have been deployed to protect the airport in Rzeszów, Poland.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!