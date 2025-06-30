All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Norwegian F-35s to protect key Ukraine aid hub in Poland

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 30 June 2025, 12:38
Norwegian F-35s to protect key Ukraine aid hub in Poland

Norway will deploy its F-35 fighter jets to Poland this autumn to strengthen NATO’s air and missile defence.

Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian F-35s will be stationed in Poland to support the mission of defending Polish airspace and the key logistics hub in Rzeszów, which is used to deliver aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"This is a vital contribution. We are helping ensure that support to Ukraine reaches its destination, and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," stated Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

Background: 

  • Since December 2024, Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems have been deployed to protect the airport in Rzeszów, Poland.
  • In late April, Norway received all 52 F-35 fighter jets it had ordered from the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Norwayaid for Ukrainefighter jetsPoland
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Norway
Norway joins 17th EU sanctions package against Russia
Norway allocates €550 million for unmanned technologies for Ukraine
Norway to manufacture surface drones in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: