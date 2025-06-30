Norwegian F-35s to protect key Ukraine aid hub in Poland

Norway will deploy its F-35 fighter jets to Poland this autumn to strengthen NATO’s air and missile defence.

Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian F-35s will be stationed in Poland to support the mission of defending Polish airspace and the key logistics hub in Rzeszów, which is used to deliver aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"This is a vital contribution. We are helping ensure that support to Ukraine reaches its destination, and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," stated Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

Background:

Since December 2024, Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems have been deployed to protect the airport in Rzeszów, Poland.

In late April, Norway received all 52 F-35 fighter jets it had ordered from the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!