Norwegian F-35s to protect key Ukraine aid hub in Poland
Monday, 30 June 2025, 12:38
Norway will deploy its F-35 fighter jets to Poland this autumn to strengthen NATO’s air and missile defence.
Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Norwegian F-35s will be stationed in Poland to support the mission of defending Polish airspace and the key logistics hub in Rzeszów, which is used to deliver aid to Ukraine.
"This is a vital contribution. We are helping ensure that support to Ukraine reaches its destination, and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," stated Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik.
Background:
- Since December 2024, Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems have been deployed to protect the airport in Rzeszów, Poland.
- In late April, Norway received all 52 F-35 fighter jets it had ordered from the United States.
