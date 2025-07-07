EU ministers to discuss aid to Ukraine if war continues in 2026

On Monday, 7 July, on the eve of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (EcoFin) meeting, during a dinner in Brussels, the ministers of economy and finance of the European Union member states will discuss support for Ukraine if the war continues in 2026.

Source: A EU diplomat familiar with the agenda of the informal meeting reported this to a European Pravda correspondent on condition of anonymity

Details: Before the EcoFin Council meeting, European ministers will gather for dinner at the invitation of Denmark, which currently holds the EU presidency, to discuss EU financial assistance to Ukraine in the current and coming years.

A European diplomat said that on the evening ahead of the EcoFin Council meeting, the Danish Presidency will hold a dinner in Brussels, during which ministers will discuss support for Ukraine. He noted that certain financial resources had already been allocated to Ukraine for the short and medium term, but emphasised that it was important at this stage to discuss Ukraine’s future financing, particularly given Kyiv’s limited capacity to take on additional debt obligations.

He emphasised that ministers will not be making any specific decisions at this time: this is an informal discussion of possible additional funding for Ukraine, especially if the war continues into 2026.

The source of European Pravda added that this was an attempt to get ahead in discussing issues that would inevitably arise. The diplomat pointed out that funding for Ukraine was already provided for 2025 and largely covered 2026, but if the war continued, further funding would eventually be needed.

Background:

The Ukraine Facility programme, which came into force on 1 March 2024, provides for up to €50 billion in stable financing in the form of grants and loans to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernisation for the period from 2024 to 2027.

Also, in 2024, the G7 agreed to jointly provide Ukraine with a US$50 billion loan from Russian assets: the funds will be formally provided as a loan but will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. The European Union is expected to transfer €18.1 billion under this mechanism.

