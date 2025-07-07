Norway to join EU sanctions against two Russian companies

On 7 July, the Norwegian government decided to add two Russian fishing companies to its national sanctions list, following earlier restrictive measures imposed by the European Union.

Details: Norway has decided to impose sanctions on the Russian companies Norebo JSC and Murman Seafood, both operating in the fishing industry.

Quote: "With this decision, Norway will align itself with the sanctions adopted by the EU on 20 May, in the same way that we have previously aligned with other EU sanctions against Russia. These listings support Norway’s security policy interests."

Details: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide explained that Norebo JSC and Murman Seafood are involved in intelligence activities targeting European critical infrastructure.

"Such activity may facilitate future sabotage operations and threaten important Norwegian security policy interests," he said.

The final imposition of sanctions against Norebo JSC and Murman Seafood will take place once internal legal procedures are completed, the government noted.

At the end of June, Norway announced its alignment with the EU’s 17th package of sanctions against Russia, adopted on 20 May.

Switzerland had previously joined these restrictive measures.

