Switzerland joins range of measures under 17th EU sanctions package against Russia

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 3 June 2025, 18:34
Switzerland joins range of measures under 17th EU sanctions package against Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 2 June, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) made the decision to implement part of the European Union’s 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

Source: Swiss Federal Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EAER expanded its sanctions list by incorporating 17 individuals and 89 legal entities targeted by the EU into its latest sanctions package.

Advertisement:

Switzerland also added 189 vessels to its blacklist. These ships are believed to belong to Russia’s shadow fleet. Additionally, the country expanded the list of sanctioned goods.

The measures will take effect at 23:00 on Tuesday, the Swiss Federal Council reported.

Background:

  • On 20 May, the EU Council approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, as well as separate sanctions for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
  • The EU Council also revealed details of additional individual sanctions introduced in response to Russia’s hybrid destabilisation activities targeting EU countries and allies.
  • These sanctions are part of a series of packages that were set forward for approval on 20 May.

