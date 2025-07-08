Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war

Czech President Petr Pavel has disagreed with the statement that Russia is currently "winning the war" against Ukraine.

Source: Pavel in an interview with BBC Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President Pavel was asked for his assessment as a general regarding claims that Russia is winning the war based on the situation on the front lines.

Advertisement:

In response to Russia's claim that they were winning, the Czech president said that victory looked different. He acknowledged that Russia had achieved some tactical successes and had managed to seize parts of Ukrainian territory, but noted that their advance had come at a high cost in terms of casualties and losses. He believed this was a very high price to pay for seizing land.

He went on to say that Ukrainian defenders are successfully holding the front line, particularly in difficult areas, while inflicting damage on the Russians.

Petr Pavel said that if the war continued at its current pace, it would last for years, adding that such a state of affairs was unacceptable for everyone.

He also shared his view on the balance of power between Russia and Ukraine in the war.

Background: As reported, NATO predicts a difficult summer for Ukraine due to Putin's misguided perception of war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!