All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 8 July 2025, 09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
Czech President Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has disagreed with the statement that Russia is currently "winning the war" against Ukraine.

Source: Pavel in an interview with BBC Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President Pavel was asked for his assessment as a general regarding claims that Russia is winning the war based on the situation on the front lines.

Advertisement:

In response to Russia's claim that they were winning, the Czech president said that victory looked different. He acknowledged that Russia had achieved some tactical successes and had managed to seize parts of Ukrainian territory, but noted that their advance had come at a high cost in terms of casualties and losses. He believed this was a very high price to pay for seizing land.

He went on to say that Ukrainian defenders are successfully holding the front line, particularly in difficult areas, while inflicting damage on the Russians.

Petr Pavel said that if the war continued at its current pace, it would last for years, adding that such a state of affairs was unacceptable for everyone.

He also shared his view on the balance of power between Russia and Ukraine in the war.

Background: As reported, NATO predicts a difficult summer for Ukraine due to Putin's misguided perception of war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CzechiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Czechia
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
Czech foreign minister: Germany's contribution to Ukraine ammunition initiative is among the largest
Czechia to investigate companies possibly supplying Russia with equipment for weapons production
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: