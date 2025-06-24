All Sections
NATO forecasts "difficult summer" for Ukraine due to Putin's misguided perception of war

Serhiy Sydorenko, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 24 June 2025, 22:20
Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

NATO intelligence suggests that Russian leader Vladimir Putin believes in the Russian armed forces’ ability to achieve a breakthrough and will therefore intensify attacks regardless of losses.

Source: a senior NATO official speaking anonymously to journalists at the NATO summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Alliance official emphasised that Russia is sustaining significant losses but intends to maintain its current tactics. Based on this, NATO predicts Ukraine will face a "difficult summer", a term the official repeated several times.

Quote: "We expect Russia to continue its tactic of small territorial gains despite the heavy losses it is suffering.

As for the summer outlook, we expect activity on the Sumy front. We also anticipate an intensification of attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, although they will mostly constitute limited assaults to improve tactical positions."

Details: The NATO official believes that Putin is making strategic decisions based on inaccurate information, leading to overly ambitious expectations for the summer campaign.

Quote: "He genuinely thinks he is winning, but that is based on false information he is receiving. Because of this, Ukrainians should brace for a difficult summer.

There will be pressure along the entire contact line and it appears to be mounting – that’s why I’m talking about a difficult summer for Ukraine." 

More details: Nevertheless, NATO does not believe that Russia will be able to achieve its strategic goals because it lacks the reserves needed to achieve any real breakthrough.

Background: The NATO official earlier stated that they do not believe Russia will succeed in encircling the city of Sumy but do expect an attempt to do so.

NATO
