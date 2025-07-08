Trump promises Ukraine Patriot missiles and is pressuring Germany to sell battery – Axios

US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered the shipment of 10 Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

Source: Axios with reference to sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President Trump's decision on Monday 7 July to send defence weapons to Ukraine was made after several days of consultations with aides and other world leaders on where exactly these weapons would come from.

According to Axios, Trump is looking for alternative solutions, including pressuring Germany to send its Patriot battery.

Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently had a telephone conversation during which, as the sources said, Trump told Zelenskyy that he wanted to help Ukraine strengthen its air defence but stressed that the US had to suspend arms deliveries to review its own stocks.

Meanwhile, the sources said, he promised to immediately send 10 Patriot air defence missiles – fewer than planned in the suspended delivery – and to help find other means of supply.

According to a German official, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Trump on 7 July to ask him to "release" the Patriot interceptor missiles that had been suspended on their way to Ukraine.

The official said Merz told Trump that Germany was ready to buy Patriot batteries from the United States and send them to Ukraine.

For his part, Trump offered Germany to sell one of its own Patriot batteries to Ukraine, according to the sources. They reported that the United States and European allies would share the purchase costs.

Trump and Merz did not reach an agreement, but according to officials, discussions are ongoing. German officials said that Germany had provided Ukraine with a very large share of its Patriot missiles – even more than the United States.

Background:

It should be noted that The Guardian wrote that the United States had only about 25% of the Patriot interceptor missiles needed for all of the Pentagon's military plans after stocks in the Middle East were depleted in recent months, and therefore decided to suspend the supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, some media outlets previously reported that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had single-handedly ordered a halt to the delivery of certain types of weapons to Ukraine despite a military analysis indicating that these supplies would not pose a threat to US combat readiness.

On 8 July, the Pentagon announced that the US was sending additional defence weapons to Ukraine on Trump's orders.

