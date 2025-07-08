All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 July 2025, 19:44
Trump: We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, using strong language to complain that he talks a lot of nonsense.

Source: Trump at a meeting of his cabinet, as reported by the Washington Post

Details: The US president reiterated that the war unleashed by Russia should never have started, before launching into a tirade against Putin.

Advertisement:

"We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless," he said.

Asked about the Russia sanctions bill, Trump replied that he is looking at it. 

Background:

  • On 8 July, the Pentagon announced that it is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine on the US president's orders.
  • Axios reported that Trump has ordered 10 Patriot air defence missiles to be shipped to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
ECHR: Russia is responsible for large-scale human rights violations in Donbas and downing of flight MH17
All News
Trump
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
Trump promises Ukraine Patriot missiles and is pressuring Germany to sell battery – Axios
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, causing injuries and house fires – photos
21:30
Zelenskyy and Trump’s envoy Kellogg discuss sanctions, weapons and air defence in Rome
21:10
Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security
20:10
Ukraine will need over US$40bn in external financing in 2026, Ukrainian PM says
19:55
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: power outages reported
19:39
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
19:10
French defence minister explains Macron's call to Putin after three-year pause
18:57
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Rome
18:38
Czechia to train eight Ukrainian F-16 pilots by end of 2026
18:24
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: