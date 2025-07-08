Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, using strong language to complain that he talks a lot of nonsense.

Source: Trump at a meeting of his cabinet, as reported by the Washington Post

Details: The US president reiterated that the war unleashed by Russia should never have started, before launching into a tirade against Putin.

Advertisement:

"We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless," he said.

Asked about the Russia sanctions bill, Trump replied that he is looking at it.

Background:

On 8 July, the Pentagon announced that it is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine on the US president's orders.

Axios reported that Trump has ordered 10 Patriot air defence missiles to be shipped to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!