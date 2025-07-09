Lutsk comes under most intense Russian attack since full-scale invasion

Lutsk suffered the most intense Russian combined missile and drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The attack was carried out on the night of 8-9 July and caused fires and destruction. No information about casualties has been reported.

Source: Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk; Ivan Rudnytskyi, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Last night saw the most intense enemy attack using UAVs and missiles on our city and hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Luckily, as of now, there is no information about any fatalities caused by the enemy attack."

Details: Polishchuk said the strike had caused a fire and damage to garages at a garage cooperative. A fire also broke out at local business premises. Information on the extent of the destruction and other consequences of the attack is still being confirmed.

Update: Later, Ivan Rudnytskyi, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration, reported that around 50 UAVs and 5 missiles had been detected in the airspace over Volyn Oblast.

"Almost everything was heading towards Lutsk… Firefighting measures are ongoing at the warehouse premises of a business and at a garage cooperative," he said.

Background:

On the night of 8-9 July, Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. Air defence was responding in many oblasts, including the capital.

At 02:49 and 03:37, Ukraine's Air Force reported launches of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft towards Lutsk.

