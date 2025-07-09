Ukrainian judge calls European Court of Human Rights' ruling against Russia historic

Mykola Hnatovskyi, Ukrainian judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), has described the Court's ruling in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia as historic, noting that it is likely the largest and most important case in the Court's history.

Source: Hnatovskyi on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hnatovskyi stated that the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia, which spans about 500 pages not including appendices, is likely to be the most large-scale and significant in ECHR history.

Quote: "The true importance of this ruling will be determined by history. There will be many comments. Today, I only want to thank fate for the opportunity to be part of this Court and draw attention to the logic the Court followed when assessing specific complaints and interpreting the Convention."

Details: Hnatovskyi pointed out that the Court had emphasised the unprecedented nature of Russia's actions in Ukraine throughout the history of the Council of Europe. He added that the character and scale of the violence, as well as the ominous statements by the Russian leadership regarding Ukraine’s statehood, independence, and even its right to exist, pose a threat to peaceful coexistence in Europe. Thus, Russia aims to undermine the foundations of democracy upon which the Council of Europe is built.

The Court noted that in none of the previous conflicts it had reviewed was there such unanimous condemnation from the international community of the respondent state's flagrant disregard for the international legal order established after World War II, nor such clear measures taken by the Council of Europe to sanction this state's contempt for the fundamental values of the organisation.

Quote: "The Court also noted that its task is limited to assessing the compliance of the respondent state’s actions with the fundamental safeguards enshrined in the Convention and its Protocols, which are interpreted with regard to their purpose – to realise the aims and ideals of the Council of Europe by establishing peace based on justice and international cooperation."

Background: On 9 July, the ECHR found Russia guilty of violating multiple articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in a major inter-state case that combined complaints by Ukraine and the Netherlands regarding numerous human rights violations before and after 24 February 2022 and the downing of flight MH17.

