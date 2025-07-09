All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian judge calls European Court of Human Rights' ruling against Russia historic

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 9 July 2025, 14:18
Ukrainian judge calls European Court of Human Rights' ruling against Russia historic
European Court of Human Rights. Photo: Mykola Hnatovskyi on Facebook

Mykola Hnatovskyi, Ukrainian judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), has described the Court's ruling in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia as historic, noting that it is likely the largest and most important case in the Court's history.

Source: Hnatovskyi on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hnatovskyi stated that the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia, which spans about 500 pages not including appendices, is likely to be the most large-scale and significant in ECHR history.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The true importance of this ruling will be determined by history. There will be many comments. Today, I only want to thank fate for the opportunity to be part of this Court and draw attention to the logic the Court followed when assessing specific complaints and interpreting the Convention."

Details: Hnatovskyi pointed out that the Court had emphasised the unprecedented nature of Russia's actions in Ukraine throughout the history of the Council of Europe. He added that the character and scale of the violence, as well as the ominous statements by the Russian leadership regarding Ukraine’s statehood, independence, and even its right to exist, pose a threat to peaceful coexistence in Europe. Thus, Russia aims to undermine the foundations of democracy upon which the Council of Europe is built.

The Court noted that in none of the previous conflicts it had reviewed was there such unanimous condemnation from the international community of the respondent state's flagrant disregard for the international legal order established after World War II, nor such clear measures taken by the Council of Europe to sanction this state's contempt for the fundamental values of the organisation.

Quote: "The Court also noted that its task is limited to assessing the compliance of the respondent state’s actions with the fundamental safeguards enshrined in the Convention and its Protocols, which are interpreted with regard to their purpose – to realise the aims and ideals of the Council of Europe by establishing peace based on justice and international cooperation."

Background: On 9 July, the ECHR found Russia guilty of violating multiple articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in a major inter-state case that combined complaints by Ukraine and the Netherlands regarding numerous human rights violations before and after 24 February 2022 and the downing of flight MH17.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russia
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Russia
Russia adds Yale University to list of undesirable organisations – Politico
Ukraine joins latest EU sanctions packages against Russia
Back to Soviet KGB: Russia's State Duma allows FSB to have their own detention centres
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: