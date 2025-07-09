All Sections
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 July 2025, 18:24
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that he received a detailed report from the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Major Robert Brovdi, and discussed the results achieved by the USF.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "In June, every third enemy target – out of all those affected by the defence forces of Ukraine – is on the account of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Advertisement:

In total, over the previous month, the Unmanned Systems Forces groups hit more than 19,600 targets and destroyed 5,024. In particular, 88 Russian tanks, 129 armoured combat vehicles, 427 artillery systems and 31 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were destroyed.

As for the enemy personnel, our USF groups have killed or wounded a total of more than 4,500 Russians. Of them, 2,548 have been killed."

 
Robert Brovdi
Photo: Brovdi on Facebook

Details: Among the most effective subdivisions, Syrskyi named the following: Birds of Magyar, Phoenix, Achilles, Nemesis, Steppe Predators and Rarog regiments. 

The commander-in-chief said that he fully supports the development of interceptor drones. "The more of them and trained crews we have, the deeper we echelon the main fronts, the calmer Ukrainians will sleep in rear cities," Syrskyi believes.

Quote: "At the same time, we see that the enemy is also not standing still, improving, enhancing the characteristics of its attack UAVs, changing tactics, increasingly using fibre optics, artificial intelligence and machine vision for FPV and designing Geran drones with a turbojet engine."

Details: All this was discussed in the intelligence report. Syrskyi stated that the Armed Forces "are preparing an effective countermeasure and will use innovative Unmanned Systems Forces projects".

Quote: "Now is a very important moment in the war. We will be able to hold our ground on the battlefield if we skillfully use drones, increasing their number and quality. Drones help us destroy more occupiers and, above all, infantry, which is most effective in the offensive. At the same time, unmanned systems help preserve the lives of our soldiers – both UAVs and ground robotic systems. After all, medical evacuation and logistics with the help of ground robotic systems are also among our priorities."

