Czechia to train eight Ukrainian F-16 pilots by end of 2026

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 July 2025, 18:38
F-16 fighter jets. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Czech government has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Defence to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Czech Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The state-owned company LOM Praha will provide up to 150 flight training hours to a maximum of eight Ukrainian pilots by the end of 2026.

"The pilots will train on F-16 aircraft, which are not in service with the Czech army, but the Ukrainian side has also expressed interest in training on simulators and subsonic L-39 jets," the ministry said.

All training-related expenses – totalling CZK 32 million (about US$1.5 million) – will be covered by the approved budget of the Czech Ministry of Defence, the government said.

"We have the capacity, the know-how and the experience, and in cooperation with the Czech Army, we are ready to offer them where they are truly needed," said LOM Praha Director Jiří Protiva.

Background:

  • In May, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala agreed to cooperate in training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighters.
  • In June, 18 Ukrainian civil aviation pilots completed a two-year training programme in Czechia.

