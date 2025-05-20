All Sections
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 May 2025, 20:05
F-16 fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images 

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala, have agreed to cooperate in training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighters.

Source: a joint statement following a meeting of the prime ministers on 20 May, seen by European Pravda 

Details: During their meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on 20 May, Shmyhal and Fiala agreed upon cooperation in training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 aircraft, other types of aircraft, and helicopters.

According to the statement, this agreement will be accompanied by the development of simulation capacities and training in Ukraine and Czechia. 

The statement emphasised that the training will also include technical ground personnel through the implementation of specific modernisation projects.

The prime ministers also underlined the importance of further increasing military, financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Shmyhal and Fiala emphasised strengthening cooperation between the defence industries of Ukraine and Czechia through joint efforts and technology licensing, aligned with the goals and mechanisms of the Readiness 2030 plan (presented by the European Commission in March 2024, aiming to leverage over €800 billion in defence spending), as well as collaboration in third markets.

Background: 

  • On 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and Czechia are working on the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.
  • A few days later, it was reported that Romania and the Netherlands will establish a joint centre to train Ukrainian technical personnel for the F-16 fighter jets.

