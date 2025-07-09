Zelenskyy and Trump’s envoy Kellogg discuss sanctions, weapons and air defence in Rome

Zelenskyy and Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting in Rome with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, they addressed sanctions, pressure on Russia and military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he discussed the supply of weapons and the strengthening of air defence with Kellogg against the background of increased Russian attacks.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We also covered the purchase of American weapons, joint defense manufacturing, and localization efforts in Ukraine."

Another topic of conversation between the President of Ukraine and US Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg was sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular tougher restrictions against Russian energy sector.

Quote: "We are hopeful for progress on the bill proposed by Senators Graham and Blumenthal in the US Congress. This could certainly make Russia give greater thought to peace."

Background: The meeting between Zelenskyy and Kellogg took place after the US first suspended the supply of some weapons to Ukraine, and then announced the resumption of supplies – in particular, President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs weapons against the background of increased Russian attacks.

