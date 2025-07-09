Zelenskyy meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Rome

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg during their last meeting in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun a meeting in Rome with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda correspondent

Details: The meeting is taking place during Zelenskyy’s visit to the Italian capital, where the main event on 10–11 July is the Ukraine Recovery Conference, hosted this year by the Italian government.

The formal meeting between Zelenskyy and Kellogg in front of the media did not include any statements by the officials or responses to journalists’ questions.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak and his deputy Pavlo Palisa.

The meeting comes after the US initially paused certain arms deliveries to Ukraine before announcing their resumption. Trump recently stated that Ukraine needs more weapons amid intensifying Russian attacks.

Trump’s team is currently discussing possible deliveries of air defence systems to Ukraine.

Background:

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is considering sending a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Axios stated that the US is pressuring Germany to sell a Patriot battery to Ukraine.

