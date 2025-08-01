A Russian hacking group known as Secret Blizzard, which is directly linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), has used a state surveillance system to conduct cyberespionage operations against foreign embassies in Moscow.

Details: Microsoft revealed that Secret Blizzard (also known as Turla) launched a large-scale cyberespionage campaign targeting foreign diplomatic missions operating in Moscow. The hackers gained access to Russian internet providers and used their infrastructure to intercept internet traffic from embassies.

Experts found that the attacks employed adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) techniques, which allow an attacker to insert themselves between the user and the server to intercept data.

During the attacks, hackers deployed malicious software called ApolloShadow on diplomatic devices. This malware enabled a technique known as HTTPS downgrading (TLS/SSL stripping), effectively converting encrypted traffic into unencrypted data, allowing hackers to steal logins, passwords, authentication tokens and other sensitive information.

Additionally, ApolloShadow installed a trusted root certificate from Kaspersky Lab on users' devices. As a result, the compromised systems accepted connections from fake or infected sites as secure, allowing the hackers to maintain long-term control over diplomats' devices.

Experts believe that the key enabler of this large-scale cyberattack was Russia’s System for Operative Investigative Activities (SORM), a state-run infrastructure that permits security agencies to intercept internet traffic in real time.

For reference: Secret Blizzard has been identified by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as a subdivision of Centre 16 of the FSB. It is considered one of the world’s leading state-sponsored hacking units and is routinely used by the Russian government in cyberwarfare and influence campaigns.

The Secret Blizzard group has previously targeted foreign ministries, particularly in Eastern Europe, tricking users into downloading malware from controlled servers. In 2023, the US Department of Justice announced the takedown of a massive Turla botnet used for global Kremlin-backed espionage.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump signed a law banning the use of Kaspersky Lab software in US government agencies due to fears it was being used by Russia for espionage.

In March 2022, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky Lab to the list of companies that pose a threat to US national security.

