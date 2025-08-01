All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two children recovered from rubble, one severely injured

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 August 2025, 09:50
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two children recovered from rubble, one severely injured
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysakʼs Telegram channel

Two adults and two children have been injured in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 31 July – 1 August, and farms, an educational institution, infrastructure facilities, houses and cars have been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Drones attacked the Synelnykove district. Namely the Vasylkivka,  Ukrainske and Mykolaivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.] A 35-year-old woman was injured. Several fires broke out. Two farms, a lyceum [specialised secondary school – ed.] and a post office burned down. Fires also broke out at a house."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians also attacked the Pokrovske hromada, damaging a house.

"Early reports indicate that two children have been pulled from under the rubble. We are confirming the details," Lysak noted.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Serhii Lysakʼs Telegram channel

Updated: Lysak later added that the children who were pulled from the rubble of a house in the Synelnykove district in the morning had been hospitalised.

"The condition of the 4-year-old boy is serious. The 15-year-old girl is in a moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical treatment," Lysak noted.

 
Damaged house
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district. Russian troops hit the city of Nikopol; drones and artillery targeted the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets hromadas. A 25-year-old man was injured; he is receiving outpatient treatment. Infrastructure facilities and cars were damaged in the Nikopol district.

Lysak reported that the Air Force had destroyed three Russian UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackdrones
Advertisement:
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians damage several businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires raged – photo
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones: livestock killed, two people injured – photos
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:55
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28, including 3 children – photos
09:50
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two children recovered from rubble, one severely injured
09:07
Ukrainian air defence downs 44 Russian drones, 28 UAVs hit targets
09:05
Germany considers reintroducing anti-personnel mines due to threat from Russia
08:54
Mother of three killed in Russian attack on Kherson
08:49
Battlefield sees 160 clashes over past day, 47 of them on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
07:34
Russians hit Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast, causing large-scale fires at businesses – photos
07:09
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
05:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed, four others injured
04:59
Microsoft exposes Kremlin hackers who targeted foreign embassies in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: