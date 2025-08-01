Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two children recovered from rubble, one severely injured

Two adults and two children have been injured in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 31 July – 1 August, and farms, an educational institution, infrastructure facilities, houses and cars have been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Drones attacked the Synelnykove district. Namely the Vasylkivka, Ukrainske and Mykolaivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.] A 35-year-old woman was injured. Several fires broke out. Two farms, a lyceum [specialised secondary school – ed.] and a post office burned down. Fires also broke out at a house."

Details: The Russians also attacked the Pokrovske hromada, damaging a house.

"Early reports indicate that two children have been pulled from under the rubble. We are confirming the details," Lysak noted.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysakʼs Telegram channel

Updated: Lysak later added that the children who were pulled from the rubble of a house in the Synelnykove district in the morning had been hospitalised.

"The condition of the 4-year-old boy is serious. The 15-year-old girl is in a moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical treatment," Lysak noted.

Damaged house Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district. Russian troops hit the city of Nikopol; drones and artillery targeted the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets hromadas. A 25-year-old man was injured; he is receiving outpatient treatment. Infrastructure facilities and cars were damaged in the Nikopol district.

Lysak reported that the Air Force had destroyed three Russian UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

