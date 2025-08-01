Ukrainian air defence downs 44 Russian drones, 28 UAVs hit targets

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types on the night of 31 July-1 August. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 44 of these drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Starting at 21:30 on 31 July, the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Early reports indicate that, as of 09:00, air defence had downed or jammed 44 Russian drones in Ukraine's north, south, east and centre.

Hits by 28 UAVs were recorded in nine locations. The Russians targeted frontline areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts as well as Kyiv Oblast.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

