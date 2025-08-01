All Sections
Three killed in Russian strike on Kramatorsk, more people may be trapped under rubble

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 August 2025, 10:23
Three killed in Russian strike on Kramatorsk, more people may be trapped under rubble
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Three people were killed and another ten injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 31 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The number of casualties in Kramatorsk has risen to three killed and ten injured. People may still be trapped under the rubble of a five-storey building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing."

The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Details: The strike damaged at least 30 buildings and 13 cars.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Background: On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey residential building. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Early reports indicated that one person had been killed and 11 injured.

