Three killed in Russian strike on Kramatorsk, more people may be trapped under rubble

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Three people were killed and another ten injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 31 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The number of casualties in Kramatorsk has risen to three killed and ten injured. People may still be trapped under the rubble of a five-storey building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing."

Details: The strike damaged at least 30 buildings and 13 cars.

Background: On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey residential building. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Early reports indicated that one person had been killed and 11 injured.

