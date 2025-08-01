Three killed in Russian strike on Kramatorsk, more people may be trapped under rubble
Friday, 1 August 2025, 10:23
Three people were killed and another ten injured in a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 31 July.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The number of casualties in Kramatorsk has risen to three killed and ten injured. People may still be trapped under the rubble of a five-storey building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing."
Details: The strike damaged at least 30 buildings and 13 cars.
Background: On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey residential building. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Early reports indicated that one person had been killed and 11 injured.
