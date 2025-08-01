All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Industrial activity in Russia slumps sharply, July sees worst performance since 2022 – Reuters

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 1 August 2025, 10:47
Industrial activity in Russia slumps sharply, July sees worst performance since 2022 – Reuters
Photo: Getty Images

Russia’s manufacturing sector has shown its weakest performance in over two years in July.

Source: Reuters

Details: The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 47.0 points in July, down from 47.5 in June. This marks the second consecutive sharp decline and signals a contraction in the sector, as readings below 50 indicate decreasing activity.

Advertisement:

Companies report a significant deterioration in conditions – demand is falling, clients are facing financial difficulties and payment delays are growing. As a result, both production volumes and the number of new orders are shrinking.

Despite the militarisation of the economy and large-scale state orders since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, industrial growth in Russia has begun to slow. The Central Bank is attempting to stimulate the economy by lowering the key interest rate to 18%, but loans remain prohibitively expensive.

The drop in new orders was particularly sharp – the steepest since March 2022. While export orders saw a slight increase, overall business confidence among companies has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three years.

Business remains cautiously optimistic, hoping for new investments and modernisation, but economic instability and declining consumer purchasing power are dampening sentiment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaекономіка
Advertisement:
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
All News
Russia
Germany considers reintroducing anti-personnel mines due to threat from Russia
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Microsoft exposes Kremlin hackers who targeted foreign embassies in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
14:02
Is Russia preparing for war with NATO? What's behind large-scale military exercises in Belarus
13:28
Lithuania finds drone that entered from Belarus
13:05
Russian oil tankers idle off India as US and EU increase sanctions pressure – Bloomberg
13:00
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 5,100 aerial bombs, over 3,800 attack drones and almost 260 missiles against Ukraine in July
12:24
Ukrainian intelligence identifies Russian commander responsible for Shahed attacks on Ukraine
12:19
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: names of three more people who were killed revealed
11:57
Germany announces transfer of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
11:49
Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles from Raytheon, Ukraine is among recipients
11:10
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
11:04
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: pre-school teacher, her two sons and brother killed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: