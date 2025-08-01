All Sections
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 August 2025, 11:10
Shurma. Photo: Office of the President

Law enforcement officers have reportedly conducted a search at the residence of Rostyslav Shurma, former Deputy Head of the Office of the President, in Germany.

Source: Spiegel

Details: "Rostyslav Shurma was Deputy Head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Office. At the request of Ukrainian anti-corruption investigators, Bavarian investigators carried out a search at his house in the town of Starnberg (Bavaria)," Spiegel states.

Spiegel reported that the investigative actions took place on 15 July.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, on the same day, Shurma – who has not appeared in Ukraine since leaving the country in 2024 – called a senior official from the Office of the President and informed them that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, together with German law enforcement, had conducted a search at his residence in a suburb of Munich and seized his phone.

Spiegel emphasises that the Bavarian investigators searched Shurma’s property in Starnberg based on a mutual legal assistance request from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda's sources reported that in mid-July, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted a search at Rostyslav Shurma's residence in a suburb of Munich, Germany. Shurma was the official overseeing the entire economic sector on behalf of President Zelenskyy’s Office.
  • According to Ukrainska Pravda, the search at Shurma’s residence was one of the final straws for President Zelenskyy, who, a week later, publicly accused the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecution’s Office of being "ineffective" and signed a law significantly limiting the independence of these institutions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

