Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles from Raytheon, Ukraine is among recipients

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 1 August 2025, 11:49
Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles from Raytheon, Ukraine is among recipients
Stock Photo

US defence contractor Raytheon has been awarded a contract worth up to US$3.5 billion to produce AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles. Ukraine is among the recipients. 

Source: US Department of Defense  

Details: Under the Pentagon contract, Raytheon will manufacture AMRAAM missiles, telemetry systems, initial and field spare parts, and perform other engineering tasks related to production.

Deliveries will be made under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme and will include Ukraine as well as Belgium, Japan, the Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Israel, and Kuwait.

Production will take place in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of fiscal year 2031.

AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles are used by various fighter jets, including the F-16 aircraft operated by the Ukrainian Air Force. Additionally, they are integrated into NASAMS air defence systems, which play a key role in protecting Ukrainian airspace.

