Ukrainian intelligence identifies Russian commander responsible for Shahed attacks on Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 August 2025, 12:24
Ukrainian intelligence identifies Russian commander responsible for Shahed attacks on Ukraine
The Russian commander responsible for Shahed attacks on Ukraine. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has published personally identifiable information of a Russian war criminal and commander of one of the brigades of the Russian forces that regularly launches Shahed attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine 

Details: Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces Ruslan Negrub is the commander of a separate UAV brigade HROM Cascade (military unit No. 35666-B, based in the town of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Krai).

This brigade launches Shahed UAV attacks on the territory of Ukraine. The Russians use them to attack civilian and humanitarian infrastructure and terrorise the civilian population.

DIU reported that war criminal Ruslan Negrub was born on 4 January 1983. His ID information is series 9002 No. 447425, issued on 17 April 2003 by the Mozdok District Department of Internal Affairs, Republic of North Ossetia–Alania. He graduated from the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation Engineering School.

Ruslan Negrub is married to Nadia Negrub, born on 8 March 1981.

The couple are parents to a 20-year-old son. Their registration/residence address is Stavropol Krai, Budyonnovsk, Microraion Severnyi Street 1, apt. 76.

Quote from DIU: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be fair punishment."

