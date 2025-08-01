Putin reacts to Trump's disappointment in him

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made his first public comments regarding negotiations to end Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump.

Details: Speaking to Kremlin-aligned media during a visit to Russia's Valaam Island, Putin addressed his comments to those who are "disappointed" with Russia’s policies, without directly naming Trump or anyone else.

"As for any disappointment felt by anyone, all disappointment stems from excessive expectations. That’s a well-known general rule," said the Kremlin leader.

He noted that ending Russia’s aggression against Ukraine requires "serious discussions – not in public, but calmly, in the quiet of the negotiation process".

Meanwhile, Putin has confirmed that Russia’s official position has not changed since his 2024 ultimatum, which included Ukraine’s renunciation of its NATO aspirations and recognition of Moscow’s territorial claims.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that the United States will begin imposing tariffs and resorting to other measures against Russia within 10 days unless Moscow demonstrates progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

He also said Russia’s actions were "disgusting" when asked about its latest large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

