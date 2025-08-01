All Sections
Putin reacts to Trump's disappointment in him

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 1 August 2025, 16:46
Putin reacts to Trump's disappointment in him
Screenshot: RIA Novosti

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made his first public comments regarding negotiations to end Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Speaking to Kremlin-aligned media during a visit to Russia's Valaam Island, Putin addressed his comments to those who are "disappointed" with Russia’s policies, without directly naming Trump or anyone else.

"As for any disappointment felt by anyone, all disappointment stems from excessive expectations. That’s a well-known general rule," said the Kremlin leader.

He noted that ending Russia’s aggression against Ukraine requires "serious discussions – not in public, but calmly, in the quiet of the negotiation process".

Meanwhile, Putin has confirmed that Russia’s official position has not changed since his 2024 ultimatum, which included Ukraine’s renunciation of its NATO aspirations and recognition of Moscow’s territorial claims.

Background:

