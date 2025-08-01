Ukraine hits milestone with 1 million FPV drones delivered to its military in 2025 so far

Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency delivered over one million first-person view (FPV) drones for the needs of the Armed Forces between January and July 2025. In total, the agency has contracted more than 2 million FPV drones for 2025.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: The agency’s director, Arsen Zhumadilov, said that transferring a million FPV drones is an important milestone, but not the final one.

Quote from Zhumadilov: "We have launched additional tools for the mass supply of UAVs. These are framework agreements in the Prozorro system and DOT-Chain Defence. The latter enables units to independently select the drones they need. We are working to ensure that the Armed Forces receive high-quality, necessary UAVs funded by the state budget."

More details: The Defence Ministry added that the Agency has launched new approaches to procurement to ensure further growth in supply volumes, including framework agreements based on tactical and technical characteristics and the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace.

The ministry explained that these framework agreements allow manufacturers to contract not by specific product names but by their drones' compliance with TTX requirements (TTX is a subset of simulated exercises).

"This means a wide range of manufacturers can be involved in the procurement process, and it ensures competition between them and transparency because the bidding takes place on Prozorro," the agency said in a statement.

The DOT-Chain Defence IT system allows the military to independently select UAVs in a marketplace-style format, ensuring targeted and rapid delivery of drones to the front. The platform is currently in pilot mode, with 12 combat brigades ordering the specific drones they require.

