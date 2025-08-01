All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine hits milestone with 1 million FPV drones delivered to its military in 2025 so far

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 1 August 2025, 16:48
Ukraine hits milestone with 1 million FPV drones delivered to its military in 2025 so far

Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency delivered over one million first-person view (FPV) drones for the needs of the Armed Forces between January and July 2025. In total, the agency has contracted more than 2 million FPV drones for 2025.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: The agency’s director, Arsen Zhumadilov, said that transferring a million FPV drones is an important milestone, but not the final one.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zhumadilov: "We have launched additional tools for the mass supply of UAVs. These are framework agreements in the Prozorro system and DOT-Chain Defence. The latter enables units to independently select the drones they need. We are working to ensure that the Armed Forces receive high-quality, necessary UAVs funded by the state budget." 

More details: The Defence Ministry added that the Agency has launched new approaches to procurement to ensure further growth in supply volumes, including framework agreements based on tactical and technical characteristics and the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace.

The ministry explained that these framework agreements allow manufacturers to contract not by specific product names but by their drones' compliance with TTX requirements (TTX is a subset of simulated exercises).

"This means a wide range of manufacturers can be involved in the procurement process, and it ensures competition between them and transparency because the bidding takes place on Prozorro," the agency said in a statement.

The DOT-Chain Defence IT system allows the military to independently select UAVs in a marketplace-style format, ensuring targeted and rapid delivery of drones to the front. The platform is currently in pilot mode, with 12 combat brigades ordering the specific drones they require.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of Defencedrones
Advertisement:
Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
All News
Ministry of Defence
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy submits former PM Shmyhal's nomination for defence minister to parliament
Zelenskyy considered at least three candidates for defence minister post
RECENT NEWS
20:52
Polish foreign minister: Work underway on 48th and 49th military aid packages for Ukraine
20:18
Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks
20:06
NATO secretary general welcomes Germany's decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
19:55
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured
19:32
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
19:28
Trump reveals his own data on Russian losses since start of year
18:59
Polish authorities arrest Russian spy from former Soviet country
18:36
Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged
18:07
Mother and two daughters killed in Russian strike had moved to Kyiv from Donbas to escape war
16:48
Ukraine hits milestone with 1 million FPV drones delivered to its military in 2025 so far
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: