EU ambassador welcomes Ukrainian authorities' steps to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies

EU ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has commented on the steps taken by the Ukrainian authorities following the controversial vote to restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The ambassador described the outcome as important "for the trust" between Ukraine and the EU.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová said that the vote in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO was significant "not only for Ukraine, but also for the trust between Ukraine and its closest partner, the European Union".

She emphasised that this was made possible by a synergy of three factors – "the civic voice of mostly Gen Z from the squares, intense and challenging behind-the-scenes negotiations far from the cameras, and the ability of leaders to show self-reflection in the interest of their country".

The ambassador stressed that although the youth protests were the most visible, the quiet diplomatic work was no less intensive.

"I was there. And I will never stop being grateful for that opportunity. Because here, friends, European history is being written. It took a great deal of effort, persuasion, and creative solutions. And it was worth it," Mathernová wrote.

She added that President Zelenskyy and the Verkhovna Rada deserve respect for listening to the criticism, submitting a new draft law and ensuring its smooth passage, while political forces should be commended for securing 331 votes in favour.

Quote: "Ukraine today needs institutions its people can trust. The European Union needs a partner it can trust and rely on. This week, we moved closer to both goals. But the journey is far from over."

Background:

On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada swiftly considered the president’s draft law aimed at fixing the situation with NABU and SAPO that emerged after the adoption of a controversial bill which made these institutions dependent on the prosecutor general.

The bill was supported by 331 MPs – all those present who participated in the vote. Another 9 MPs did not vote.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos welcomed the result of the vote in the Rada but noted that "challenges remain".

There are also signals that the head of the Economic Security Bureau, chosen through a competitive process, could be appointed next week.

