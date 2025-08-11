Czech foreign minister warns Ukraine against slowing down reforms: support is not unlimited

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, who began his visit to Ukraine on Monday 11 August, has warned Kyiv against slowing down the pace of reforms, emphasising that support is not unlimited.

Source: Lipavský in a column for European Pravda

Details: Lipavský noted that Ukrainians understand that the country’s future security and prosperity will only be ensured through integration into the European Union and NATO.

He stated that Ukraine has Prague’s support on this path – but the assistance comes with conditions. "Ukraine has our strong support in this, though not unlimited," Lipavský wrote.

The minister made it clear that support will continue only if Ukraine complies with certain requirements.

"It [Ukraine – ed.] must not slow down the reforms in its country, nor must it in any way question the rule of law and anti-corruption measures. These are fragile but necessary components of Ukraine's path to Europe. We will not compromise on these requirements," the Czech foreign minister stated.

Background: Jan Lipavský began his sixth visit to Ukraine on 11 August.

