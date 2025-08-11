Czech foreign minister comes to Ukraine for his sixth visit

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has begun his sixth visit to Ukraine.

Quote: "I have started my sixth trip in Ukraine with a clear message – Czechia will not give up its support for Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor."

I have started my sixth trip in Ukraine with a clear message – Czechia will not give up its support for Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.🇨🇿🤝 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ePxrcqb5T7 — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) August 11, 2025

Ahead of the autumn parliamentary elections in Czechia, the populist ANO party of former prime minister Andrej Babiš is leading in the polls. Recently, Babiš again spoke out against supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier, Babiš said that if his ANO party wins the autumn elections, the government would cancel the ammunition initiative, which helps supply Ukraine with artillery shells.

The Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine helped deliver 1.5 million rounds last year, with deliveries continuing this year.

