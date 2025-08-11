AI-navigated drone developed by Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade and defence cluster member

A unique AI-powered drone capable of striking enemy forces at a distance of 50+ km has been developed by Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade and a member of Brave1, a Ukrainian defence-tech cluster.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian defence innovations are often born directly on the battlefield, from the ideas of military engineers and developers. This is what happened with the Dophin Spider. The history of this development began in the R&D laboratories of the 3rd Assault Brigade."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov explained that Dophin is the gaming nickname of a fallen brother-in-arms of the developers. The drone was created in his honour. Engineers from the 3rd Assault Brigade, working alongside Omnitech, developed the drone, while Brave1 contributed to codifying it for military deployment.

"It surpasses foreign counterparts in key indicators and autonomously fixes itself on the ground using artificial intelligence algorithms," said the first deputy prime minister.

He also clarified that the drone's main role is to ensure reliable communication for attack UAVs operating deep behind enemy lines. Thanks to this, Ukrainian drones can appear where the enemy least expects them. With the help of the Dophin Spider, the 3rd Assault Brigade is already destroying Russian air defence systems, logistics hubs and other high-priority targets.

Background: Incidentally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently signed a law that provides for an increase in security and defence spending by UAH 412 billion (approx. US$9 billion). Of this, UAH 216 billion (US$5 billion) is earmarked for purchasing and producing weapons, military equipment and drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!