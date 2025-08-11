Russian forces damage Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's External Crisis Centre

A Russian attack damaged the External Crisis Centre of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on 10 August.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Energy

Details: The Energy Ministry said that none of the employees had been injured, but the office building had been partially destroyed.

Advertisement:

"The External Crisis Centre is an integral part of the plant's safety system," the Ministry of Energy noted. "In a situation where the occupying authorities of the ZNPP are blocking the automatic transmission of data on the nuclear and radiation situation through the IAEA's IRMIS system, it is the specialised personnel of this centre who are continuously monitoring radiation levels in the observation zone within Ukrainian-controlled territory."

The Energy Ministry also stressed that the only way to restore nuclear safety and stability in the region is the complete demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its full return to the control of its legitimate operator, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom.

Quote from Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk: "The attack on the infrastructure that monitors the radiation situation is further proof of the aggressor's irresponsible policy of disregarding all norms of international law. The Russians are once again proving that their actions pose a real threat to nuclear safety not only in Ukraine but also across the entire European continent."

Background: On 10 August, Russian troops struck a bus station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 20 people. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!